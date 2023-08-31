Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,110,865 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 62,496 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.27% of NIKE worth $504,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,490,382.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at $4,490,382.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total value of $11,943,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,334,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,930,520.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,461 shares of company stock valued at $18,053,332 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NKE. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $133.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.68.

NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE:NKE traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $101.79. The stock had a trading volume of 3,935,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,882,793. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.70. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $131.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $155.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

