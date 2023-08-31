Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,859,104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 196,741 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.49% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $456,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $458,010,000 after buying an additional 2,995,335 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 170.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,331,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $276,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,644 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,996,089 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $375,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,692 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,829,284 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $547,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 91.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,227,127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $126,173,000 after buying an additional 586,864 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LYB traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $98.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 844,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,982,186. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.83. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $71.46 and a 52-week high of $101.30.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.14. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 4.92%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LYB shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total value of $975,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,865,902.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total value of $48,111.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 765,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,300,861.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total value of $975,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,865,902.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

