Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,222,368 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,064 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.47% of Medtronic worth $501,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 10.3% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 34.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 22.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,312,000 after acquiring an additional 13,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Stock Performance

NYSE:MDT traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $81.75. 2,058,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,716,674. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.55 and a 200 day moving average of $84.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $75.76 and a 1-year high of $92.39.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 101.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CL King started coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total value of $83,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,573 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,316.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total transaction of $83,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,316.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total value of $838,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,256.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,866 shares of company stock valued at $1,688,839 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

