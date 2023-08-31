Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $370.37 Million Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,852,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 172,339 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.01% of Capital One Financial worth $370,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 122.2% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 43.4% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:COF traded down $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $102.16. 926,551 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,058,173. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.69. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $83.93 and a 52 week high of $123.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 11.94%. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 11.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.38%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COF. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.09.

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total transaction of $456,569.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,571,960.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $103,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,781,695. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total transaction of $456,569.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,571,960.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,755 shares of company stock worth $3,954,300 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

