Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $388.51 Million Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,376,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166,261 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.41% of Builders FirstSource worth $388,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BLDR. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 179.0% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BLDR shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.17.

Builders FirstSource Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE BLDR traded up $5.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $145.07. 1,100,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,976,967. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.67 and a 200 day moving average of $116.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.70 and a 1 year high of $156.85. The stock has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.99.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $1.20. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 10.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Builders FirstSource

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Jami Beckmann sold 2,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $241,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,262 shares in the company, valued at $4,979,910.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jami Beckmann sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $241,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,979,910.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.69, for a total value of $758,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,973,314.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,965 shares of company stock valued at $1,882,113 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

