Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $395.28 Million Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,035,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,118 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.49% of Chubb worth $395,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,611,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,429,251,000 after buying an additional 1,593,764 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Chubb by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,107,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,739,488,000 after buying an additional 2,528,499 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 102,751.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,828,733,000 after buying an additional 8,281,754 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,772,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,711,781,000 after acquiring an additional 55,990 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Chubb by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,786,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,276,497,000 after acquiring an additional 65,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Chubb from $229.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $192.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.79.

Chubb Stock Performance

Chubb stock traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $200.62. 721,690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,787,966. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.64. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $173.78 and a 1 year high of $231.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $197.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.91.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.51. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 18.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.71%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, June 12th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 8,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.74, for a total transaction of $1,778,192.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 154,049 shares in the company, valued at $32,618,335.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $308,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,632.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 8,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.74, for a total transaction of $1,778,192.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 154,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,618,335.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,645,275 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

