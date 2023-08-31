Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $397.13 Million Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,068,554 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,348 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.44% of TJX Companies worth $397,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 4.0% during the first quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 4.0% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,671 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in TJX Companies by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,193 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $377,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,223 shares in the company, valued at $10,370,070. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $4,006,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,172,405.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $377,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,370,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,014 shares of company stock valued at $10,291,303. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TJX. Loop Capital increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays increased their price target on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on TJX Companies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.95.

Shares of TJX stock traded up $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $92.58. 2,922,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,960,270. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $92.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.92.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 62.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 39.00%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

