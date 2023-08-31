Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,798,092 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,367 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.27% of Honeywell International worth $343,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Honeywell International by 4.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,065 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,936,000 after acquiring an additional 16,405 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.4% in the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 13,789 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Applied Capital LLC FL acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $393,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HON traded down $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $188.22. 1,105,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,772,743. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.63 and a 1-year high of $220.96. The company has a market cap of $124.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $196.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.37.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.99%.

HON has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.07.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

