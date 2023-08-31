Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 18,766 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,813,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,766 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.44% of Automatic Data Processing worth $403,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 94,265.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,770,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,617,256,000 after buying an additional 6,763,553 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $531,416,000. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 22,163.0% during the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,740,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,925 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,010,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $733,450,000 after purchasing an additional 856,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,586,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,051,049,000 after acquiring an additional 822,790 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $1,795,732.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,079,459. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 0.1 %

ADP traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $254.73. 430,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,804,011. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $104.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $238.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.67. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.46 and a 1-year high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 107.15% and a net margin of 18.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.23.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.