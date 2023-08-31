Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 98,401 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,723,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,401 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $398,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,773,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,878,543,000 after buying an additional 5,638,368 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $277,618,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,742,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 425.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,004,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,060,000 after buying an additional 1,622,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at $88,128,000. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total transaction of $253,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,561.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,172 shares of company stock worth $302,012. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HIG. Morgan Stanley began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays cut their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $94.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.46.

View Our Latest Research Report on HIG

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE HIG traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $71.67. 496,356 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,802,544. The company has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.85. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $60.17 and a one year high of $79.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.03. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.33%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.