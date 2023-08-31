Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,560,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,176 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in General Mills were worth $389,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 123,599.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,723,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,051 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at about $382,081,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 627.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,536,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050,525 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 341.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,438,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,249,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on GIS. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $89.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.89.

General Mills Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE GIS traded down $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $67.82. 3,000,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,440,138. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.40. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.64 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.47.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.76%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

