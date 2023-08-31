Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 103,833 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,908,715 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 103,833 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $381,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $51,780,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.89.

Lowe's Companies Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE LOW traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $231.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,514,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,805,552. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.50 and a 52-week high of $237.21. The company has a market cap of $135.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.72.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $24.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.97 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a net margin of 6.48%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe's Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 43.31%.

Insider Activity at Lowe's Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at $10,368,562.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lowe's Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

