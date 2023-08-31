Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 180,669 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,418,218 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 180,669 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.79% of Hess worth $320,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HES. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Hess by 38.2% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 286,670 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,938,000 after buying an additional 79,189 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Hess by 18.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in Hess by 99.4% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 10,686 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 5,328 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its holdings in Hess by 17.2% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 427,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,598,000 after purchasing an additional 62,819 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hess by 16.0% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 74,405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,847,000 after purchasing an additional 10,249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

HES traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $154.71. 814,123 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,687,836. The company has a market cap of $47.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64 and a beta of 1.59. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $100.34 and a twelve month high of $160.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.17 and its 200-day moving average is $138.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 14.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 33,414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total value of $5,056,540.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,550,099.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Hess from $161.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Hess from $168.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Hess from $168.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.94.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

