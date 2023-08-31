Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 364,611 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,761,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364,611 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.00% of Penske Automotive Group worth $391,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the first quarter worth $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PAG. Stephens downgraded Penske Automotive Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $156.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $175.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $88.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $175.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.60.

Shares of PAG traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $164.60. 95,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,644. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.49 and a fifty-two week high of $180.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.43. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The company had revenue of $7.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.42%.

In related news, EVP Shane M. Spradlin sold 3,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total transaction of $463,766.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,648,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Michelle Hulgrave sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $290,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,878,508.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shane M. Spradlin sold 3,284 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total transaction of $463,766.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,648,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,284 shares of company stock worth $1,244,496 over the last 90 days. 46.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

