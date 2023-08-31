Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 555,306 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,823,268 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 555,306 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $488,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,035,799 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $285,732,000 after purchasing an additional 118,928 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $267,173,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,381,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $213,011,000 after purchasing an additional 102,903 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,094,009 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $194,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,000,766 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $189,018,000 after acquiring an additional 576,210 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OXY has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 638,301 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.01 per share, with a total value of $36,389,540.01. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 222,629,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,692,093,143.43. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $62.73. 4,690,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,404,872. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.66. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $55.51 and a 1-year high of $77.13.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 12.22%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

