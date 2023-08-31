Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Shares Up 8%

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.27 and last traded at $23.14. 49,290,114 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 70,656,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.42.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Trading Up 1.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 4.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SOXL. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 352,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 16,634 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 107,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 25,833 shares during the last quarter. Rollins Financial bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $441,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 25,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 6,575 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

