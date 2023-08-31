Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 30.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,312 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Dollar General worth $36,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth approximately $564,881,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 124.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,193,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,718 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,329,000 after buying an additional 1,318,412 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,201,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,242,000 after buying an additional 1,137,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,585,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,649,000 after buying an additional 692,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In other news, Director Michael M. Calbert acquired 2,500 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $155.25 per share, with a total value of $388,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 116,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,114,880.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Jeffery Owen acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $157.86 per share, for a total transaction of $236,790.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,795,959.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael M. Calbert bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $155.25 per share, with a total value of $388,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 116,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,114,880.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on DG. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $214.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Dollar General from $190.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (down from $250.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.70.

Read Our Latest Report on DG

Dollar General Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $157.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $165.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.42. The company has a market capitalization of $34.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.28. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $151.27 and a 12-month high of $261.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 40.03%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.98 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.24%.

About Dollar General

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.