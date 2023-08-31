Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Disappointing Earnings

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $128.48 and last traded at $131.25, with a volume of 3454870 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $157.66.

The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.98 earnings per share.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (down from $250.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Dollar General from $230.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $214.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.70.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael M. Calbert purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $155.25 per share, with a total value of $388,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 116,682 shares in the company, valued at $18,114,880.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total value of $4,280,774.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 118,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,584,172.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael M. Calbert purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $155.25 per share, for a total transaction of $388,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 116,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,114,880.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar General

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DG. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Dollar General by 447.4% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $28.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $165.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

