Dollar Tree’s (DLTR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Guggenheim

Guggenheim reissued their buy rating on shares of Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $155.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $160.00 target price (down from $162.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $152.82.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR traded down $2.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,026,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,209,746. Dollar Tree has a one year low of $120.58 and a one year high of $170.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $144.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $26.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.68.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.18 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Hulett sold 1,484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $213,117.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,138.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 14.0% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 79,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,458,000 after purchasing an additional 9,782 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 6.9% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 60,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the second quarter valued at $1,368,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 5,608.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 23,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 22,771 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

