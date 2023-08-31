Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stephens

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by Stephens in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $365.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stephens’ price target points to a potential downside of 6.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $310.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $392.97.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock traded down $4.21 on Thursday, reaching $389.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,161. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $374.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $337.30. The company has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.86. Domino’s Pizza has a 52-week low of $285.84 and a 52-week high of $409.95.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.02. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $152,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 427 shares of company stock valued at $170,095 in the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,565,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,034,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 17,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after purchasing an additional 4,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1,387.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

