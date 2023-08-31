Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.14-$3.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.53 billion-$3.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.55 billion. Donaldson also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.14-3.30 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on DCI. StockNews.com cut Donaldson from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Citigroup began coverage on Donaldson in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Donaldson from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

NYSE:DCI opened at $63.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Donaldson has a 12-month low of $48.17 and a 12-month high of $66.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.20.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.78. Donaldson had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $879.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Donaldson will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is presently 33.67%.

In related news, CFO Scott J. Robinson sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total transaction of $1,498,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,727,714.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Donaldson during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

