Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Major Shareholder Acquires $51,664.73 in Stock

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 3,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.69 per share, with a total value of $51,664.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,039,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,862,326.29. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mutual Insurance Co Donegal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 28th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 6,170 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.70 per share, with a total value of $90,699.00.

On Wednesday, August 23rd, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 5,282 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.56 per share, with a total value of $76,905.92.

On Monday, August 21st, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 4,773 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $70,449.48.

On Friday, August 18th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 3,425 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $51,306.50.

On Wednesday, August 16th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 37,096 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.77 per share, with a total value of $547,907.92.

On Monday, August 14th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 6,424 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.77 per share, with a total value of $94,882.48.

On Friday, August 11th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 6,100 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.79 per share, with a total value of $90,219.00.

On Wednesday, August 9th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 5,857 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.86 per share, with a total value of $87,035.02.

On Monday, August 7th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 4,700 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $70,406.00.

On Thursday, August 3rd, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 3,525 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.91 per share, with a total value of $52,557.75.

Donegal Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ DGICA opened at $14.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,458,000.00 and a beta of -0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.81. Donegal Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $15.76.

Donegal Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Donegal Group’s payout ratio is -6,800,000.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Donegal Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Donegal Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DGICA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Donegal Group by 120.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Donegal Group by 10.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Donegal Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 194,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,615,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Donegal Group in the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Donegal Group by 58.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

