Douglas Valenti Buys 2,500 Shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Stock

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) CEO Douglas Valenti purchased 2,500 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.61 per share, for a total transaction of $24,025.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,849,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,776,376.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Douglas Valenti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 23rd, Douglas Valenti acquired 2,500 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.94 per share, with a total value of $24,850.00.

QuinStreet Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of QNST opened at $10.11 on Thursday. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.79 and a 12 month high of $18.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $551.90 million, a P/E ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Trading of QuinStreet

QuinStreet ( NASDAQ:QNST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $130.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.68 million. QuinStreet had a negative net margin of 11.86% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. As a group, research analysts predict that QuinStreet, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. State of Wyoming grew its position in QuinStreet by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in QuinStreet in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in QuinStreet during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in QuinStreet by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on QNST shares. Barrington Research cut shares of QuinStreet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Craig Hallum cut shares of QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of QuinStreet from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

See Also

