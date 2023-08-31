Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Short Interest Update

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 645,500 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the July 31st total of 613,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,291.0 days.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.52. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $14.00.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0614 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This is a boost from Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 7.95%. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 99.84%.

DRETF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Desjardins started coverage on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$15.75 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.29.

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT is a premier office landlord in downtown Toronto with over 3.5 million square feet owned and managed. We have carefully curated an investment portfolio of high-quality assets in irreplaceable locations in one of the finest office markets in the world.

