Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Short Interest Update

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 645,500 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the July 31st total of 613,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,291.0 days.
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.52. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $14.00.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0614 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This is a boost from Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 7.95%. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 99.84%.
Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT is a premier office landlord in downtown Toronto with over 3.5 million square feet owned and managed. We have carefully curated an investment portfolio of high-quality assets in irreplaceable locations in one of the finest office markets in the world.
