DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Short Interest Up 8.1% in August

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the July 31st total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DSDVY. Handelsbanken initiated coverage on shares of DSV A/S in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Danske downgraded DSV A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,280.00.

Shares of DSDVY traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $97.55. The company had a trading volume of 11,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,357. The company has a market capitalization of $42.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.35. DSV A/S has a 1-year low of $56.02 and a 1-year high of $112.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.16.

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter. DSV A/S had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 24.04%. Analysts expect that DSV A/S will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

DSV A/S offers transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company provides air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

