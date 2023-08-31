Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL) Major Shareholder Sells $3,154,330.02 in Stock

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 21,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.02, for a total transaction of $3,154,330.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,087,636 shares in the company, valued at $592,788,972.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Durable Capital Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 9th, Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 42,247 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total transaction of $6,131,729.58.

Duolingo Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of DUOL stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $147.16. 423,129 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62. Duolingo, Inc. has a one year low of $64.73 and a one year high of $168.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.38 and a beta of 0.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duolingo

Duolingo ( NYSE:DUOL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.25. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a negative return on equity of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $126.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.13 million. Equities analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DUOL. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duolingo during the 1st quarter valued at $2,447,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Duolingo by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Duolingo by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 11,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Duolingo by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 1st quarter worth about $3,676,000. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DUOL shares. JMP Securities lowered shares of Duolingo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Duolingo in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Duolingo from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Duolingo from $136.00 to $149.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Duolingo in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.38.

About Duolingo

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

