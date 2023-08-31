Durango Resources (CVE:DGO) Shares Down 16.7%

Durango Resources Inc. (CVE:DGO – Get Free Report) shares were down 16.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 546,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 445% from the average daily volume of 100,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
Durango Resources Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of C$2.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.05.
About Durango Resources
Durango Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base mineral resource properties in Canada. It has a 100% interest in a group of properties totaling approximately 12,240 hectares in size in the Windfall Lake gold camp in the Abitibi region of Québec, Canada.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Durango Resources
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- 3 Online Retailers To Revamp Your Shopping List With
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- 3 Bitcoin Stocks To Watch Following Grayscale’s Legal Victory
- How to Invest in Cybersecurity
- The Top 5 High Yield Blue Chip Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Durango Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Durango Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.