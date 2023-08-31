Durango Resources (CVE:DGO) Shares Down 16.7%

Durango Resources Inc. (CVE:DGO – Get Free Report) shares were down 16.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 546,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 445% from the average daily volume of 100,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Durango Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$2.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.05.

About Durango Resources

Durango Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base mineral resource properties in Canada. It has a 100% interest in a group of properties totaling approximately 12,240 hectares in size in the Windfall Lake gold camp in the Abitibi region of Québec, Canada.

