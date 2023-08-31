Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. Makes New Investment in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,000 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000. Applied Materials accounts for 0.2% of Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1,666.7% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 212 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 173.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 252 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $32,000. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded up $1.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $152.76. 6,589,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,089,404. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $143.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.58. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $153.39.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 49.29%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, New Street Research cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.08.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,420,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,869,568. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Applied Materials news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 100,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,834,210.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,869,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

