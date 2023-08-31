Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. Purchases New Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 40,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,000. Western Digital makes up 0.4% of Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WDC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,663,972 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $651,948,000 after buying an additional 9,961,971 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth $89,074,000. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 7,409.1% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,186,960 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $68,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157,836 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 249.4% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,553,500 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $80,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,747 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 445.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,451,033 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $72,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,100 shares during the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Western Digital stock traded up $2.48 on Thursday, reaching $45.00. 6,967,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,964,995. The company has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Western Digital Co. has a one year low of $29.73 and a one year high of $45.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.01 and a 200 day moving average of $38.17.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The data storage provider reported ($1.98) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.30) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a negative return on equity of 11.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post -5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WDC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Western Digital from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Western Digital to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Western Digital from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.39.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

