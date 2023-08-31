e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Insider Sells $1,981,588.60 in Stock

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) insider Kory Marchisotto sold 15,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.93, for a total transaction of $1,981,588.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,411,725.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE ELF traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $138.71. 881,252 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,032,565. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.87, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.26. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.13 and a 1-year high of $139.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.51. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 26.43%. The firm had revenue of $216.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.92 million. On average, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on ELF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $129.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $105.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $118.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

Institutional Trading of e.l.f. Beauty

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 89.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 8,340.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Featured Stories

