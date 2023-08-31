e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Short Interest Up 14.2% in August

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,010,000 shares, a growth of 14.2% from the July 31st total of 1,760,000 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

ELF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $105.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

In related news, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 15,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $1,620,810.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 124,898 shares in the company, valued at $12,926,943. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 15,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $1,620,810.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 124,898 shares in the company, valued at $12,926,943. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total value of $4,522,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 252,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,767,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 228,913 shares of company stock worth $25,947,710 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter valued at $891,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter valued at about $963,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock traded up $2.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $138.71. The stock had a trading volume of 881,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,565. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12 month low of $36.13 and a 12 month high of $139.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $119.27 and its 200 day moving average is $98.26.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $216.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.92 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 14.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

