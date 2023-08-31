EAC (EAC) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $320,522.50

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. In the last seven days, EAC has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One EAC token can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EAC has a market cap of $320,522.50 and $8.55 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About EAC

EAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. The official website for EAC is eacplatform.io. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform.

Buying and Selling EAC

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.00106841 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

