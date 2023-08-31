Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) CFO David C. Sims Purchases 6,345 Shares of Stock

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF – Get Free Report) CFO David C. Sims purchased 6,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.88 per share, for a total transaction of $56,343.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,282.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Eagle Capital Growth Fund Trading Down 9.7 %

NYSEAMERICAN:GRF opened at $8.89 on Thursday. Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $7.94 and a one year high of $11.00.

Get Eagle Capital Growth Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Capital Growth Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Capital Growth Fund by 327.6% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Capital Growth Fund in the second quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Matisse Capital acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Capital Growth Fund in the first quarter valued at $122,000.

Eagle Capital Growth Fund Company Profile

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sims Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It makes its investments in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Capital Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Capital Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.