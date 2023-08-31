Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Hits New 1-Year High at $20.00

Shares of Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.00 and last traded at $19.85, with a volume of 832497 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

Get Earthstone Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.73 and its 200-day moving average is $14.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $370.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.15 million. Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Earthstone Energy

In other Earthstone Energy news, major shareholder Warburg Pincus Partners Ii (Us sold 5,000,000 shares of Earthstone Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $72,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,868,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,246,757.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Earthstone Energy

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Earthstone Energy by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Earthstone Energy, Inc, operates as an independent oil and gas company in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas reserves through drilling and development of undeveloped leases, as well as asset and corporate acquisitions and mergers. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin in West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend located in southern Gonzales County, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Earthstone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthstone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.