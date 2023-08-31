East Africa Metals (CVE:EAM) Trading 10% Higher

East Africa Metals Inc. (CVE:EAM – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 10% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 552 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 27,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

East Africa Metals Trading Down 9.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.43 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.13.

About East Africa Metals

East Africa Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, exploration, development, and sale of base and precious mineral resource properties in the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia and the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, and zinc deposits.

