Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Carmignac Gestion

Carmignac Gestion lowered its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 31.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,248 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $6,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ECL. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Robbins Farley purchased a new position in Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 25,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ECL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northcoast Research cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.43.

Ecolab Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of ECL stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $183.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,041,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,905. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.04 and a fifty-two week high of $191.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $183.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.02.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 51.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $183.73 per share, with a total value of $119,424.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,071 shares in the company, valued at $2,768,994.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $183.73 per share, with a total value of $119,424.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,071 shares in the company, valued at $2,768,994.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $629,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,581,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,568 shares of company stock valued at $5,008,604 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

