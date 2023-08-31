Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Stake Lifted by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 40.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,575,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,763,270 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Edison International were worth $675,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 12.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,234,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,534,000 after buying an additional 137,840 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Edison International by 21.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 151,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,596,000 after purchasing an additional 26,797 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at about $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Edison International by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,530,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,121,569,000 after acquiring an additional 731,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EIX traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $69.54. 269,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,678,665. The company has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.80. Edison International has a twelve month low of $54.45 and a twelve month high of $74.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Edison International Cuts Dividend

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.7375 per share. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Edison International’s payout ratio is 118.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on EIX shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Edison International from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Edison International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho raised shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

