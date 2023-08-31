Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.23-0.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $303-305 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $302.25 million. Elastic also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.01-1.11 EPS.

NYSE:ESTC traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,540,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,896. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.45 and a 200 day moving average of $61.80. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.93 and a beta of 1.00. Elastic has a 1 year low of $46.18 and a 1 year high of $91.30.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $279.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.63 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 46.49% and a negative net margin of 22.09%. Elastic’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ESTC. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Elastic in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Elastic from $76.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Elastic from $71.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Elastic from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Elastic from $70.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $72.72.

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total value of $1,657,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,509.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 25,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total value of $1,657,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,509.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Shay Banon sold 151,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.43, for a total value of $10,704,937.42. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,093,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,050,137.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 372,694 shares of company stock valued at $25,962,227 over the last three months. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESTC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,370,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,727,000 after acquiring an additional 157,301 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,557,000 after acquiring an additional 259,742 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 3.2% in the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,712,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,829,000 after acquiring an additional 146,397 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 830.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,413,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 1.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,557,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,547,000 after acquiring an additional 22,421 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

