Elastic’s (ESTC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $80.00 target price on the stock.

ESTC has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Elastic in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They issued a market perform rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Elastic from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Elastic from $70.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Elastic in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $72.72.

Shares of NYSE:ESTC traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.98. 832,210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,146,522. Elastic has a twelve month low of $46.18 and a twelve month high of $91.30. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of -24.93 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.80.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $279.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.63 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 22.09% and a negative return on equity of 46.49%. Elastic’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.64) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 10,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total value of $753,950.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,399,284.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 6,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total value of $453,229.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,096,297.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 10,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total transaction of $753,950.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,329 shares in the company, valued at $23,399,284.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 372,694 shares of company stock worth $25,962,227. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESTC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Elastic by 418.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Elastic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quarry LP raised its position in Elastic by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Elastic by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its position in Elastic by 2,063.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

