Elastic’s (ESTC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Rosenblatt Securities

Posted by on Aug 31st, 2023

Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTCFree Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $80.00 target price on the stock.

ESTC has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Elastic in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They issued a market perform rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Elastic from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Elastic from $70.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Elastic in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $72.72.

View Our Latest Analysis on Elastic

Elastic Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ESTC traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.98. 832,210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,146,522. Elastic has a twelve month low of $46.18 and a twelve month high of $91.30. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of -24.93 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.80.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $279.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.63 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 22.09% and a negative return on equity of 46.49%. Elastic’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.64) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 10,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total value of $753,950.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,399,284.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 6,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total value of $453,229.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,096,297.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 10,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total transaction of $753,950.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,329 shares in the company, valued at $23,399,284.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 372,694 shares of company stock worth $25,962,227. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Elastic

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESTC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Elastic by 418.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Elastic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quarry LP raised its position in Elastic by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Elastic by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its position in Elastic by 2,063.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elastic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.