Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 276,351 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 25,657 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Electronic Arts worth $33,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,802,596 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,758,246,000 after purchasing an additional 149,746 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 6,569,700 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $827,685,000 after buying an additional 1,608,594 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,756,220 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $702,106,000 after buying an additional 87,093 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 4.0% in the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,633,532 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $437,659,000 after buying an additional 141,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,193,059 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $390,128,000 after buying an additional 1,223,195 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.64.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,704,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Luis A. Ubinas sold 2,004 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.06, for a total transaction of $244,608.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,704,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,804 shares of company stock valued at $2,493,618. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of EA opened at $120.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.66 billion, a PE ratio of 37.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.99. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.53 and a fifty-two week high of $140.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The game software company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.14. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile



Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Further Reading

