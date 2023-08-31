Element Fleet Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Short Interest Up 10.6% in August

Element Fleet Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,893,100 shares, an increase of 10.6% from the July 31st total of 1,711,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,183.2 days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ELEEF. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Shares of Element Fleet Management stock opened at $15.07 on Thursday. Element Fleet Management has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $16.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.55.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.

