EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG (OTCMKTS:EMSHF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG (OTCMKTS:EMSHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,800 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the July 31st total of 46,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

EMS-CHEMIE Stock Performance

OTCMKTS EMSHF remained flat at $714.00 during trading on Thursday. EMS-CHEMIE has a 52 week low of $636.55 and a 52 week high of $828.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $778.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $767.64.

Get EMS-CHEMIE alerts:

About EMS-CHEMIE

(Get Free Report)

See Also

EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG engages in the high performance polymers and specialty chemicals businesses worldwide. The company's High Performance Polymers segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of high-performance polyamides granulates. Its Specialty Chemicals segment develops, produces, and sells fibers, fusible adhesives, and adhesive yarns for technical and textile applications; powder coatings; and reactive diluents.

Receive News & Ratings for EMS-CHEMIE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMS-CHEMIE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.