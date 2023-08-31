EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG (OTCMKTS:EMSHF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG (OTCMKTS:EMSHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,800 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the July 31st total of 46,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
EMS-CHEMIE Stock Performance
OTCMKTS EMSHF remained flat at $714.00 during trading on Thursday. EMS-CHEMIE has a 52 week low of $636.55 and a 52 week high of $828.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $778.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $767.64.
About EMS-CHEMIE
