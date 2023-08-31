EMS-CHEMIE (OTCMKTS:EMSHF) Trading Down 8.4%

EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG (OTCMKTS:EMSHF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 8.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $714.00 and last traded at $714.00. Approximately 5 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $779.32.

EMS-CHEMIE Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $778.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $767.64.

EMS-CHEMIE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG engages in the high performance polymers and specialty chemicals businesses worldwide. The company's High Performance Polymers segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of high-performance polyamides granulates. Its Specialty Chemicals segment develops, produces, and sells fibers, fusible adhesives, and adhesive yarns for technical and textile applications; powder coatings; and reactive diluents.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EMS-CHEMIE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMS-CHEMIE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.