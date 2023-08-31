Energi (NRG) Price Reaches $0.0511 on Top Exchanges

Energi (NRG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 31st. One Energi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0511 or 0.00000187 BTC on exchanges. Energi has a market cap of $3.48 million and approximately $86,472.38 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Energi has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.48 or 0.00038363 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00026463 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00012726 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000190 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004378 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003843 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 68,252,334 coins and its circulating supply is 68,252,375 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Energi’s official website is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

