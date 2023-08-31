Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Shares Acquired by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) by 206.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,540 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Energizer were worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Energizer by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Energizer by 207.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 10,327 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Energizer by 6.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,011,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,104,000 after acquiring an additional 59,124 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Energizer by 11.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 85.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 9,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENR stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.35. 507,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,200. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 1.00. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $37.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.23.

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $699.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.05 million. Energizer had a negative net margin of 8.24% and a positive return on equity of 135.74%. Energizer’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -35.09%.

ENR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Energizer from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Energizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Energizer from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Energizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

