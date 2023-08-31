Enero Group Limited (ASX:EGG) Insider Ian Rowden Buys 15,000 Shares of Stock

Enero Group Limited (ASX:EGG – Get Free Report) insider Ian Rowden bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.44 ($0.93) per share, for a total transaction of A$21,660.00 ($13,974.19).
Enero Group Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.45.
About Enero Group
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Enero Group
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- 3 Online Retailers To Revamp Your Shopping List With
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- 3 Bitcoin Stocks To Watch Following Grayscale’s Legal Victory
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- The Top 5 High Yield Blue Chip Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Enero Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enero Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.