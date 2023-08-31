Enero Group Limited (ASX:EGG) Insider Ian Rowden Buys 15,000 Shares of Stock

Enero Group Limited (ASX:EGG – Get Free Report) insider Ian Rowden bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.44 ($0.93) per share, for a total transaction of A$21,660.00 ($13,974.19).

Enero Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.45.

About Enero Group

Enero Group Limited provides integrated marketing and communication services in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. Its services include strategy, market research and insights, advertising, public relations, communications planning, designing, events management, direct marketing, and programmatic media.

