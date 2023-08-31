EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) CAO Tonya L. Mater Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total transaction of $223,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,905,873.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

EPR Properties Stock Up 0.6 %

EPR stock opened at $44.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.35, a quick ratio of 8.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $33.92 and a twelve month high of $47.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.66.

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.35%. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is currently 176.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EPR has been the subject of several recent research reports. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Raymond James cut shares of EPR Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $51.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.07.

Institutional Trading of EPR Properties

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $6,933,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 10.3% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 0.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 732,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,299,000 after acquiring an additional 6,014 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $56,871,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Featured Stories

