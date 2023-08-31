Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) is APG Asset Management US Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

APG Asset Management US Inc. decreased its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,415,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,398 shares during the period. Equinix makes up approximately 8.3% of APG Asset Management US Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. APG Asset Management US Inc. owned 1.51% of Equinix worth $1,020,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 6,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,272,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $917,759,000 after acquiring an additional 43,850 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,574,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 765,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $552,120,000 after acquiring an additional 56,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $850.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $835.00 to $870.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Equinix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $810.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $811.19.

Equinix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded down $11.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $781.38. The stock had a trading volume of 545,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $781.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $738.99. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $494.89 and a twelve month high of $821.63. The firm has a market cap of $73.11 billion, a PE ratio of 91.41, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.64.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be issued a $3.41 dividend. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. Equinix’s payout ratio is 157.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.44, for a total value of $753,440.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,462,478.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 4,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $748.64, for a total transaction of $3,619,674.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,684,773.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.44, for a total transaction of $753,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,462,478.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,714 shares of company stock valued at $11,204,256. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

