Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Stock Rating Lowered by Scotiabank

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$28.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$33.00. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ERO. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Raymond James cut shares of Ero Copper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$30.00 target price on shares of Ero Copper and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.50 to C$26.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$26.55.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Ero Copper

Ero Copper Trading Down 3.5 %

TSE ERO traded down C$1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$28.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,924. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$28.22 and a 200 day moving average of C$25.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.19. Ero Copper has a twelve month low of C$11.61 and a twelve month high of C$32.12.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$140.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$144.41 million. Ero Copper had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 13.91%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ero Copper will post 1.4402258 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ero Copper Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations, located within the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds a 99.6% interest in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and holds a 97.6% interest in the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.