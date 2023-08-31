ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) Short Interest Up 15.3% in August

ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 182,400 shares, an increase of 15.3% from the July 31st total of 158,200 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 105,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Institutional Trading of ESCO Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESE. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,389 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 10.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 319,119 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,070,000 after acquiring an additional 31,399 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,259 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 6,312 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in ESCO Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $340,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 8.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 256,303 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,560,000 after buying an additional 19,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on ESE. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of ESCO Technologies in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th.

ESCO Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ESE stock traded up $0.58 on Thursday, reaching $108.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,944. ESCO Technologies has a 12 month low of $73.33 and a 12 month high of $109.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $248.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ESCO Technologies will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ESCO Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.07%.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

